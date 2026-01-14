Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 2,790 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 426.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $636.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $640.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $625.92 and a 200 day moving average of $607.06. The firm has a market cap of $851.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.