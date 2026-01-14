Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.9091.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial set a $41.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,344.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Global-e Online had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $220.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 73.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

