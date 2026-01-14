Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:GOODN opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOODN) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company focuses on net?leased assets, where tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and maintenance, providing Gladstone Commercial with predictable, long?term income streams. Its investment strategy targets properties occupied by creditworthy lessees under leases that typically range from five to twenty years in term.

Founded in 2003 and publicly listed in 2005, Gladstone Commercial is externally managed by Gladstone Management Corporation, an affiliate led by industry veteran David Gladstone.

