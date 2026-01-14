ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Up 15.7% – Should You Buy?

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.40 and last traded at GBX 0.40. Approximately 14,359,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 22,008,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35.

ValiRx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.49.

About ValiRx

ValiRx accelerates the development of treatments in cancer and women’s health to improve patient lives. We provide the scientific, financial and commercial framework to enable the rapid translation of innovative science into clinical development.

Further Reading

