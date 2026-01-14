Short Interest in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Grows By 389.5%

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 126,065 shares, a growth of 389.5% from the December 15th total of 25,756 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,593 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,593 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ COWG opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWG. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,810,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,910,000.

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

