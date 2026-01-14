Insider Buying: Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) Director Peter Feinberg purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 135,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,168.35. This represents a 17.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Immuneering Stock Down 1.9%
NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. Immuneering Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $267.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.48.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corporation will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Immuneering
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanofi purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Immuneering by 128.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,322 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter worth $6,602,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth $3,850,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $2,100,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.
About Immuneering
Immuneering (Nasdaq: IMRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering’s machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company’s AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.
The company’s lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.
