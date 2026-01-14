Insider Buying: Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) Director Peter Feinberg purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 135,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,168.35. This represents a 17.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. Immuneering Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $267.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corporation will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho set a $12.00 target price on Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Immuneering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immuneering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanofi purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Immuneering by 128.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,322 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter worth $6,602,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth $3,850,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $2,100,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering (Nasdaq: IMRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering’s machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company’s AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

