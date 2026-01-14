Short Interest in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Drops By 89.6%

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,489,582 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the December 15th total of 14,315,118 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,412,467 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,412,467 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFLI has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dragonfly Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Dragonfly Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $10.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dragonfly Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

Shares of DFLI stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.15. Dragonfly Energy has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.10) by $5.10. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -6.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dragonfly Energy stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,798 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Dragonfly Energy worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery systems geared toward mobile, residential and commercial energy storage applications. The company develops modular battery packs and integrated power management solutions that focus on safety, long cycle life and compact form factors. Dragonfly’s core product lineup includes 12-volt and 24-volt battery modules, as well as multi-unit rack systems tailored for backup power, solar energy storage and off-grid installations.

Serving a broad range of end markets, Dragonfly Energy’s batteries are commonly deployed in recreational vehicles, marine vessels, overland expedition setups and residential solar arrays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.