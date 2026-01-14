ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.26 and last traded at $63.4110, with a volume of 1017232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.49.
ProShares Ultra Gold News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Gold this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rising US producer prices and continued inflation pressure are supporting gold as an inflation hedge; that backdrop helps explain UGL’s upside. Gold prices trading near record highs as annual US PPI rises 3.0%
- Positive Sentiment: Heightened geopolitical tensions (Iran-related headlines) are pushing gold toward new records and prompting safe-haven demand — a direct bullish catalyst for UGL. Gold News: Record Breakout as Iran Tensions Push Price Toward $5,000 Target
- Positive Sentiment: Macro headlines and Fed uncertainty (including reports about investigations/pressure on the Fed) have weakened the dollar and boosted precious metals sentiment, supporting leveraged gold ETFs. ‘Sell America’ trade: Dollar drops, gold surges as Trump’s Fed pressure campaign raises fears about U.S. system
- Positive Sentiment: Stronger US retail and housing data have coincided with gold holding gains above $4,600 — momentum and technical breakouts are keeping traders long. Gold holds above $4,630/oz after U.S. retail sales rise 0.6% in November
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysis shows gold consolidating near record levels; strategists see upside toward $5,000 but note key resistance zones — this suggests continued volatility for UGL. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Record High Breakout Signals Continued Strength
- Negative Sentiment: Some outlets warn of short-term technical corrections and pullbacks after rapid gains; a corrective move in gold would be amplified in UGL. Gold Edges Lower on Likely Technical Correction
ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88.
About ProShares Ultra Gold
ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency. The Funds may purchase United States Treasury Bills, agency securities, and other high-credit quality short-term fixed income or similar securities with original maturities of one year or less.
