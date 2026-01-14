ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.26 and last traded at $63.4110, with a volume of 1017232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.49.

ProShares Ultra Gold News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Gold this week:

Get ProShares Ultra Gold alerts:

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares Ultra Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGL. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the third quarter worth $16,390,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 650.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the third quarter valued at $489,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency. The Funds may purchase United States Treasury Bills, agency securities, and other high-credit quality short-term fixed income or similar securities with original maturities of one year or less.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.