iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $60.82, with a volume of 17092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 6.1%

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,364,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,339,000 after purchasing an additional 555,561 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 820,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,484,000 after acquiring an additional 276,482 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 183.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 72,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000.

About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

