Traders Purchase High Volume of Domo Put Options (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,202 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 311% compared to the average volume of 1,510 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOMO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Domo from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Domo from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Domo by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 121,757 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 40.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC raised its position in Domo by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Domo has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $298.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.03 million. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Domo has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.110–0.070 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.050–0.010 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company’s flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

