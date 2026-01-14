iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.42 and last traded at $70.4260, with a volume of 1081579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.04.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEMG. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 299,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 263,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 82,897 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,961,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

