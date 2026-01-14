CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.6667.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on CONMED from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CONMED from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CONMED from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CONMED from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get CONMED alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONMED

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

CONMED Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 352.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CONMED by 244.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CONMED by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

CONMED stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $337.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.76 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.75%.CONMED’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) is a global medical technology company headquartered in Utica, New York. Founded in 1970, CONMED develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of surgical devices and accessories for minimally invasive procedures. The company’s product line supports surgeons and healthcare providers in specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gastroenterology and gynecology.

CONMED operates two principal segments: Orthopedics, and Visualization & Energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.