Brokerages Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Target Price at $368.23

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $369.0769.

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $330.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $292.97 and a twelve month high of $352.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 21.58%.The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 17.52%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.