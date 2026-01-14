LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cross Research set a $53.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.12.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $199.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 5.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in LiveRamp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,431,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,034,000 after purchasing an additional 145,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,269,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,746,000 after buying an additional 459,094 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 606,389 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 721,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 710,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,279,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company’s core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp’s platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

