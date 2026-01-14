Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 5.34.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 100.82%.The business had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $296,228.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,555,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,292,616.53. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $398,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 248,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,537.68. The trade was a 12.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,979 shares of company stock worth $2,476,153. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

