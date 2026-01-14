ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONON. Singular Research raised shares of ON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of ON from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ON from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ON from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.59.

ON stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. ON has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 140.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 19.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

