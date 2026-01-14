Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGS. Raymond James Financial downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Natural Gas Services Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE NGS opened at $34.16 on Monday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $35.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 11.20%.The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Jean K. Holley purchased 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,055.60. This trade represents a 17.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $331,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 285,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,925.12. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 51,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 103.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 38,341 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $819,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 299,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 92,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc (NYSE: NGS) is an energy infrastructure company specializing in natural gas distribution and compression services across the United States. The company operates two primary lines of business: the Distribution segment provides natural gas delivery to residential, commercial and industrial customers, while the Compression Services segment rents, sells and services a diversified fleet of compression equipment for midstream and industrial applications.

In its Distribution segment, Natural Gas Services Group engineers, constructs and maintains local pipeline networks, meters and related apparatus to ensure safe and reliable natural gas supply to municipal utilities and private customers.

