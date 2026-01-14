Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of GOODO opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $21.37.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties across the United States. The company focuses primarily on single-tenant, net-leased office and industrial facilities, seeking long-term contractual cash flows from creditworthy tenants. Its investment strategy emphasizes free-standing assets located in markets with stable economic fundamentals and limited new supply.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Commercial has pursued a disciplined growth approach, funding new acquisitions through a combination of equity raises, debt financing and proceeds from property dispositions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.