TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2026

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDFGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of TerrAscend to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TerrAscend Price Performance

TSNDF stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $236.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.97 million. TerrAscend had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 42.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend is a vertically integrated cannabis company that operates across cultivation, processing and retailing in North America. The company’s business model spans seed-to-sale activities, enabling it to manage quality control, production efficiency and product innovation from its growing facilities through to its distribution networks. TerrAscend serves both adult-use and medical cannabis markets, offering a full suite of cannabis derivatives including dried flower, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures and topicals.

Geographically, TerrAscend maintains operations in key regulated markets.

