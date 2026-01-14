Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

AMTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on Amentum in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amentum from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Amentum from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Amentum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amentum

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. Amentum has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 0.46%.The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amentum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amentum by 2.6% in the second quarter. American Securities LLC now owns 45,026,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,081,000 after buying an additional 1,132,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amentum by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,116,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,594 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Amentum by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,030,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amentum by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,117,000 after purchasing an additional 501,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amentum by 52.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,460,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,011 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amentum

(Get Free Report)

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.