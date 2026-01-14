Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $422.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSLGet Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $470.00 to $422.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

KNSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.11.

Shares of KNSL opened at $380.76 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $349.00 and a 12-month high of $512.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.42. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $497.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

