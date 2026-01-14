Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ERO. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, October 10th. Freedom Capital upgraded Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

ERO opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 5.3% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 6.6% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Ero Copper by 19.3% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) is a Canada-based natural resource company focused on the production of copper concentrate from its Brazilian operations. The company’s flagship asset is the Vale do Curaçá mining complex in the state of Bahia, which includes multiple underground mines and a centralized processing facility. Ero Copper’s primary product is copper concentrate, which is sold to smelters and end users around the world.

The Vale do Curaçá complex comprises the Pilar and Surubim underground mines, supported by a fully integrated processing plant.

