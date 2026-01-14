Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Natl Bk Canada downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation. The company’s Media segment is involved in the operation of over-the-air television network and specialty television services; provides soundstage and equipment rental, and post-production services for the film and television industries; prints, publishes, and distributes daily newspapers; operates news and entertainment digital platforms and a music streaming service; publishes and distributes magazines; produces and distributes audiovisual content; and operates an out-of-home advertising business.

