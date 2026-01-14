Zacks Research Upgrades National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to “Strong-Buy”

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of National Australia Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Australia Bank to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Get Our Latest Report on National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Stock Up 1.2%
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS: NABZY) is one of Australia’s largest banking groups, offering a broad range of financial services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities include personal and business banking — such as deposits, home and business lending, credit cards and payment services — as well as wealth management, insurance, markets and specialist lending. The bank provides transaction and cash management solutions, financing and advisory services to corporate clients and institutional investors.
Headquartered in Melbourne, NAB traces its corporate origins to a 1982 merger between the National Bank of Australasia and the Commercial Banking Company of Sydney, with precursor institutions dating to the 19th century.
