Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2026

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPBFree Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.32% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $22,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

