Stephens Inc. AR Sells 11,084 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. $KRUS

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 6.02% of Kura Sushi USA worth $43,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1,674.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of KRUS opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.33 and a beta of 1.68. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kura Sushi USA

About Kura Sushi USA

(Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese?style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company’s concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate?return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef?inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.