Optima Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,166,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,980 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 111.9% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,628,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,645,000 after buying an additional 1,388,287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 87.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,458,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,827 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 126.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 612,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,411,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,204,000 after acquiring an additional 562,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $120.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.22. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

