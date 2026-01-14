Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRDN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th.

Get Guardian Pharmacy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:GRDN opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.16 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 30.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRDN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 133,715 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the second quarter worth $75,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 21.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 214,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the second quarter valued at $17,351,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the second quarter valued at $2,052,000.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.