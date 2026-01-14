Core AI (NASDAQ:CHAI) versus Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Core AI (NASDAQ:CHAI – Get Free Report) and Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report) are both transportation, communications, electric, gas, and sanitary services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Core AI and Kyivstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core AI -225.94% -207.10% -125.76% Kyivstar Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Core AI and Kyivstar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core AI 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kyivstar Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Kyivstar Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.55%. Given Kyivstar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kyivstar Group is more favorable than Core AI.

This table compares Core AI and Kyivstar Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core AI $11.63 million 3.77 -$25.27 million ($87.82) -0.03 Kyivstar Group N/A N/A N/A $0.33 37.73

Kyivstar Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core AI. Core AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyivstar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Core AI shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Core AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kyivstar Group beats Core AI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core AI

About Core AI

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories. In addition, it offers 4G LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, in-vehicle communication devices that incorporate voice, push-to-talk over cellular, navigation, and data fleet management solutions. Further, the company provides cellular booster solutions, such as Uniden U60C 4G and U65C 4G to enhance connectivity; Uniden U70 FN for inside buildings, Uniden UM50 FN for inside vehicles, and the Uniden UM2M FN that can connect to its Uniden UV350 in vehicle communicator; Uniden Mobile Coverage Kit; Mission Critical Push-To-Talk device; and Vehicle Kit 7, a vehicle kit accessory that provides an in-vehicle solution. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Kyivstar Group

About Kyivstar Group

Kyivstar Group Ltd. provides a range of mobile communication and home Internet services in Ukraine. It offers mobile services, such as voice, messaging and data, mobile and computer Internet, roaming, abroad calling, payment, and other services; fixed telephone communication services; fixed Internet and data transfer services; and mobile virtual PBX services, as well as operates data centers, commercial contact centers, and M2M contact centers. The company also provides loyalty programs, as well as sells telecommunications equipment. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Kyivstar Group Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Vimpelcom Amsterdam B.V.

