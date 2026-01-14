Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APEMY. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aperam to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Aperam from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th.

Get Aperam alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APEMY

Aperam Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -354.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. Aperam has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.34). Aperam had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Aperam

(Get Free Report)

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.