WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 2,380 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,779 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $1,318,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. BNP Paribas set a $150.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.54.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boeing outsold Airbus on net orders for the first time since 2018 and recorded 600 deliveries in 2025 — its busiest year since 2018, signaling a production rebound and stronger demand. Boeing turnaround takes hold

Boeing outsold Airbus on net orders for the first time since 2018 and recorded 600 deliveries in 2025 — its busiest year since 2018, signaling a production rebound and stronger demand. Positive Sentiment: Delta Air Lines placed a major order for up to 60 Boeing 787 Dreamliners (30 firm 787-10s), marking Delta’s first direct 787 order and boosting Boeing’s widebody backlog and revenue visibility. Delta 787 order

Delta Air Lines placed a major order for up to 60 Boeing 787 Dreamliners (30 firm 787-10s), marking Delta’s first direct 787 order and boosting Boeing’s widebody backlog and revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Aviation Capital Group ordered 50 737 MAX aircraft (25 737-8 and 25 737-10), lifting lessor demand for Boeing’s workhorse model and extending the MAX order book. ACG 737 MAX order

Aviation Capital Group ordered 50 737 MAX aircraft (25 737-8 and 25 737-10), lifting lessor demand for Boeing’s workhorse model and extending the MAX order book. Positive Sentiment: Prominent market voices and technical commentators are bullish — Jim Cramer publicly praised Boeing’s CEO and said he wanted to own BA, and some analysts/technicians flagged a buy point after improving deliveries. Cramer praise

Prominent market voices and technical commentators are bullish — Jim Cramer publicly praised Boeing’s CEO and said he wanted to own BA, and some analysts/technicians flagged a buy point after improving deliveries. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and market write-ups are highlighting the operational recovery (deliveries/orders) but differ on timing and valuation — some note the improvement is still being digested by investors. Investor’s Business Daily coverage

Analyst commentary and market write-ups are highlighting the operational recovery (deliveries/orders) but differ on timing and valuation — some note the improvement is still being digested by investors. Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis warns risks remain — a recent Seeking Alpha piece argues that despite the recovery narrative, regulatory, production and margin risks still cloud Boeing’s outlook. Seeking Alpha caution

Critical analysis warns risks remain — a recent Seeking Alpha piece argues that despite the recovery narrative, regulatory, production and margin risks still cloud Boeing’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Remember: Boeing still carries legacy financial/operational issues (recent negative EPS, past production/regulatory setbacks). Those factors keep downside risk if execution slips or margins underperform expectations. No link

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $244.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.16. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $247.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,704.96. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.