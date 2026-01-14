Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC) versus Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC – Get Free Report) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Old Market Capital and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Market Capital -22.01% -5.81% -3.91% Nuvera Communications -6.26% 0.55% 0.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of Old Market Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Old Market Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Market Capital $13.07 million 1.66 -$5.15 million ($0.32) -10.00 Nuvera Communications $69.24 million 0.98 -$4.43 million ($0.84) -15.46

Nuvera Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Old Market Capital. Nuvera Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Market Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Old Market Capital has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Old Market Capital and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Market Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Old Market Capital beats Nuvera Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Market Capital

Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; data services for business and residential customers; email and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, the company is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systems. The company serves communities in Minnesota and Iowa through customer service call centers, its website, and commissioned sales representatives. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

