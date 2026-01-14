Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) & Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Financial Analysis

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenpro Capital and Cosmos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cosmos Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -41.16% -25.31% -18.80% Cosmos Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Cosmos Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $3.50 million 4.09 -$710,000.00 ($0.16) -10.69 Cosmos Group $10,000.00 24.43 $4.69 million N/A N/A

Cosmos Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenpro Capital.

About Greenpro Capital

(Get Free Report)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. focuses on the physical artworks and collectibles business in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.