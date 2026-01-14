Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Cibc Captl Mkts

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BIR. CIBC lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.33.

TSE:BIR opened at C$7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.89 and a 12 month high of C$8.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.08.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure. To get the full value out of its natural gas wells, several gas plants are completely owned and operated for gas processing purposes.

