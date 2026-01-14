Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.300-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANF. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.20.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.59. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.22. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $261,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $348,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

