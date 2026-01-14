Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $517.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $522.24.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $557.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.49. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $563.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

