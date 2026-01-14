Barrick Mining Corporation $B Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,544 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 31,892 shares during the quarter. Barrick Mining comprises 4.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth $1,459,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,122,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $822,056,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,328,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,862,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. Barrick Mining Corporation has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.53%.The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on B. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

