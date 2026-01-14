Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a 13.3% increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $188.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.43. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $156.29 and a 52-week high of $233.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.55 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

