WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in OneMain by 591.8% during the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 79.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 2,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities set a $68.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $71.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 13.15%.The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $40,424.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,098. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 57,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $3,933,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,910,181. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 98,152 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,899 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

