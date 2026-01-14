Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA is WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,498 shares during the quarter. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf accounts for 2.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 0.9% during the second quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 5.2% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Dividend Announcement

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.2097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research. PAAA was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

