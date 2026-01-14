WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys Shares of 61,014 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December $BDEC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.78% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 17.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1.9% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.4%

BDEC opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $393.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.