WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) $ETHE

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHE. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 11.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 117,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 510.5% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 134,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 112,063 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCMKTS: ETHE) is a publicly quoted investment vehicle that offers investors exposure to the price movement of Ethereum through a traditional security. The trust holds Ethereum (“ETH”) as its sole underlying asset and issues shares that trade over the counter in U.S. dollars. By packaging ether into a familiar trust structure, ETHE is designed to simplify the process of gaining exposure to digital assets without the need for personal wallets, private keys, or direct interactions with cryptocurrency exchanges.

As a decentralized asset held in trust, ETHE provides daily transparent reporting of its assets under management, net asset value per share and the trust’s Ethereum holdings.

