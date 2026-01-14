Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $43.6240, with a volume of 4440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 175,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 48,975 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,098,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,098,000 after acquiring an additional 338,086 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 104,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GEM was launched on Sep 29, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

