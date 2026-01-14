Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $63.31, with a volume of 50805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.51.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Airbus had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company’s activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

