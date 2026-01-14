AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Short Interest Up 160.0% in December

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 754 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the December 15th total of 290 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,771 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,771 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSEARCA BEDZ opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. AdvisorShares Hotel ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

The AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US hotels, resorts, cruise lines and their sub-industries. BEDZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

