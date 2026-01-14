WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.38 and last traded at $83.3950, with a volume of 981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.15.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,973,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at about $9,925,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree DEFA Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

