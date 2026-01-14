Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Up 158.4% in December

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 57,422 shares, an increase of 158.4% from the December 15th total of 22,225 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,181 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,181 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 246.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 512,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 96,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $19.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%.

