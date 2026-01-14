Short Interest in Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS) Grows By 157.2%

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 649,057 shares, a growth of 157.2% from the December 15th total of 252,374 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,554,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,554,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jyong Biotech stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of MENS opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Jyong Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jyong Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

