KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KBAB) Short Interest Update

KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KBAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,590 shares, a growth of 150.4% from the December 15th total of 635 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KBAB – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 32.62% of KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Performance
Shares of KBAB opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30.
KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Cuts Dividend
About KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF
KraneShares Trust – KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund uses derivatives such as options and swaps to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. KraneShares Trust – KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF is domiciled in the United States.
