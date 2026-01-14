Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,486 shares, an increase of 154.3% from the December 15th total of 6,089 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,131 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,131 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QMOM. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 121,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QMOM opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $363.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QMOM-US – No underlying index. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. QMOM was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

